'Stunning Labor of Love” this week’s Garden Photo contest winner

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

“I love flowers!” says Dearborn resident Sandy Burnham, this week’s Garden Photo Contest winner for the colorful front yard plantings she named her “Stunning Labor of Love.” “I have always planted impatiens as my annual border,” she explained via email, adding “I buy about 12 flats each season just to do the front area.”

She and her husband, Brent, have lived in the house since 1998 and raised their family there. “My secret is that I plant by my oldest son’s birthday (May 16th) every year, and I have only had to cover my flowers from frost twice in 24 years.” That, as well as “lots of water and daily care” keeps her beautiful beds -- which contains a variety of flowers and plants, including red and white impatiens (a mix of Beacon and Dazzler), multiple hostas, a large rose bush, hydrangea, a few sedum -- picture perfect.

Burnham will win a home or garden book and be a finalist to win the grand prize at the end of the summer, a $200 gift card from contest sponsor English Gardens. To see the contest rules and enter your photos, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2021.