Welcome Mat: Garden walk returns to Cranbrook Saturday

By Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Garden walk returns to Cranbrook Saturday

The Cranbrook & Friends Garden walk returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with three private gardens (including one with more than 700 different hostas) and one nearby nonprofit organization featuring 13 gardens (including a new Bird/Butterfly Garden). A limited number of guests will also have the chance to tour "City Bloom: Birmingham," an outdoor botanical photo exhibition, with local artist Laurie Tennent. Registration for this tour is required in advance and includes access to the Garden Walk. General Admission is $12 in advance (presale ends Friday at noon) and $15 the day of the walk. Cranbrook House & Gardens is located at 380 Lone Pine Road, Bloomfield Hills. For information and registration, go to housegardens.cranbrook.edu.

Travel the world with books

With a little help from fleurdetroit in Bloomfield Hills, offering everything from landscape and event design to unique indoor and outdoor finds, you can see the world without ever straying too far from home, one glorious Assouline travel book at a time. Choose from exotic locales like Capri, St. Tropez and the Amalfi Coast while perusing the pages of these collectible coffee table books that will instantly transport you to tropical places with their bold imagery of landscapes and locals. Available in their shoppe and online, these photo-heavy books priced at $95 each take you to some tempting destinations. The location is 1507 Old S. Telegraph Road. For information, go to fleurdetroit.com.

Tour Detroit with new app

There’s a new way for visitors and locals alike to discover the earlier days of Downtown Detroit. You pick the arrival time and explore at your own pace with this app-based self-guided driving tour. Authored by Preservation Detroit, you get to hear and read the story behind each stop with the Built Story app that delivers the content and directions along the route. “Preservation Detroit’s ‘French Roots’ tour guides you along the Detroit waterfront, exploring the historic sites that evoke the city’s French influences since its founding in 1701. We hope everyone enjoys the tour and learns something new!” said Samantha Ellens, preservation associate in a press release. The free app is available for both iOS and Android. Just search Preservation Detroit. Each tour costs $10 and supports Preservation Detroit and its efforts, as well as the tour platform. Your purchase lets you start, pause, stop and re-take the tours for 30 days. For information, go to preservationdetroit.org.

Final Touch Designs celebrates anniversary, new digs

After a decade in downtown Rochester, Final Touch Designs may be celebrating their 10th anniversary in style with a new location and a lot more room, but they haven’t strayed far. Right next door to their original spot, you can visit their impressive expansion spanning over 3,000 square feet – double the space – with interior design services, permanent floral arrangements, distinctive home décor and more. Expect to find a lot more artwork and a lot more product overall. The new address is 150 East University Drive. For information, go to finaltouchdesigns.com.