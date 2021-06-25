'Pond Paradise' this week's Garden Photo Contest winner

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

For Tom and Jean Booth in Northville, their garden and ponds have been a labor of love for the last 20 years. Now their efforts have been recognized as this week’s winner of the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest for their submission, “Pond Paradise.”

Their pond contains water plants, such as blue flowering water willow, water iris, and many hearty water lilies, while most of the garden plants are perennials. Lantana, red verbena and more attract hummingbirds and butterflies. An expansion to the main pond led to another pond, a stream and a waterfall.

“Our ponds have about 42 fish including koi, comets, and shubunkins,” they write via email. “We love gardening and our beautiful backyard has been the place of many gatherings and parties, graduations, and weddings. The best part is knowing that my wife and I have built this together and every year we’ve seen it grow into a more beautiful place that we continue to enjoy every day.”

They’ll win a home or garden book and be a finalist to win the grand prize, a $200 gift card from contest sponsor English Gardens, at the end of the summer. To see the contest rules and enter your photos, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2021.