Design Recipes: 5 ways to incorporate black-and-white accessories

Cathy Hobbs

Tribune News Service

When it comes to accessories, what colors come to mind?

One of the most powerful color combinations is black and white. Black and white as an accessory choice can not only help a space look and feel more modern, but it also provides a lot of versatility.

Looking to infuse black-and-white accessories into your home? Here are some top tips.

1. Use black and white in artwork to make a bold design statement.

2. Consider black-and-white tabletop pieces such as earthenware and ceramics.

3. Complement black and white with contrast colors such as bright green or chartreuse.

4. Incorporate black and white through the use of textiles such as pillows and throws.

5. Use area rugs to ground a space and use as a springboard for your black-and-white color palette.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.