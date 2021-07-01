The Plumber: Go back to the future with this type of kitchen faucet

Ed Del Grande
Tribune News Service
View Comments

  Dear Ed: I want to replace my one-handle kitchen faucet. Call me old fashioned, but I like two-handle faucets. Any recommendations for a contemporary-looking kitchen faucet that can stay in style for a while?

— Charlie, Michigan

Dear Charlie:  A two-handle kitchen faucet that seems to stay in style is a bridge faucet.

If that sounds familiar, it's because bridge faucets have been around for a very long time. The roots of this faucet go back to when a lot of plumbing pipes were exposed.

Amazingly, the concept of the bridge faucet has not changed much. It consists of two separate (hot and cold) water valves with a shared center water spout connected by a horizontal pipe between the two valves. All the piping is exposed above the sink and the faucet resembles a small bridge.

Today's bridge faucets can include brilliant finishes, cutting-edge valve technology, fancy handle options and remote spray heads. (Kohler)

Modern materials and cosmetic styling have kept these faucets looking up to date. Today's bridge faucets can include brilliant finishes, cutting-edge valve technology, fancy handle options and remote spray heads.

Bottom line: If you're looking for a two-handle kitchen faucet with a timeless design, a bridge faucet's got you covered.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.

View Comments