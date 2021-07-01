Welcome Mat: Lavender festival returns at Blake's

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Lovely lavender is back with a festival

Blake’s Lavender Market and Festival returns to Armada July 9 to 11, with more than 150 artisans (including Made In Michigan products), free classes, speakers, demonstrations on topics including aromatherapy, gardening and more, as well as DIY make-and-take workshops featuring the fragrant purple beauty. Children’s activities, u-pick lavender and other fruits and veggies and lavender-infused food and drink round out the offerings. General admission is $10. While there, check out Lovey’s Lavender Market, an onsite shop located in the original 19th-century farmhouse. Blake’s is at 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada. For information, visit blakefarms.com.

Blown-glass beauties evoke thread

Inspired by the colorful threads winding through their weavers' looms and by the techniques used by master craftsmen in Murano, Italy, glass artists at The Henry Ford recently created the new Matassa Collection. The new collection, which features fruit bowls and vases in blue, amber or purple, ranges from $70 to $80 and they were named for the loosely coiled lines that embellish each surface. Available at The Henry Ford or online at giftshop.thehenryford.org

Garden tour in Marshall is July 10-11

Six distinctive gardens – five urban in the city and one lakeside -- will be featured in Marshall’s 30th annual Welcome to My Garden Tour weekend to be held July 10 and 11, 2021. The tour also features a Vintage Garden Market with vendors selling gardening products and vintage/antique merchandise near Fountain Circle and Bayberry House Interiors. Tickets are $15 on days of tour and are sold at the town center Fountain Circle information booth; $10 advance tickets can be purchased at the city’s Welcome Center and various Marshall businesses. Online tickets may be purchased at marshallareagardenclub.org. For more information, call (800) 877.5163.

Gap a new Walmart partner

More than 400 items -- including home décor, tabletop, bedding and bath -- mark a new partnership between Gap and Walmart. Gap Home brings together two iconic brands and features “the brand’s optimistic, modern American style that bridges the gaps between individuals, generations and cultures,” according to a press release. The collection includes items made with organic cotton and recycled materials. For more information, visit walmart.com.