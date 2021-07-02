'Green Thumb Gone Crazy' this week’s Garden Photo Contest winner

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

“My garden has a special significance to me because I can produce food for my family and I am creating an ecosystem to benefit the future,” wrote Rochester resident Jillian Morisette, this week’s Homestyle Garden Photo Contest winner, for her entry “Green Thumb Gone Crazy.”

Made up of both flowers and veggies, her garden is “mainly vegetables,” Morisette says. She gardens for a simple reason, because it’s “therapeutic and allows me to give back to the Earth,” and she enjoys tending corn, Brussels sprouts, peppers of all kinds, lettuce, kale, beans, tomatoes, strawberries and a wide variety of herbs. Flowers represented include sunflowers, butterfly weed and marigolds, and a nearby bee house provides a safe space for native species.

She opted for a raised bed because it “allows my plants to grow without being disturbed or ruined by deer or other wildlife,” she explains.

Jillian will win a home or garden book and be a finalist to win the grand prize, a $200 gift card from contest sponsor English Gardens, at the end of the summer. To see the contest rules and enter your photos, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2021.