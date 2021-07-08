Welcome Mat: Garden walks return in Northville, Troy

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Troy Garden Club's 46th Garden Walk is back

The Troy Garden Club's 46th Garden Walk returns from 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. on July 14 with the name “Anniversary Gardens” in honor of the club's founding 50 years ago. Six private gardens in and around Troy will feature plein air artists. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the walk at the Troy Historic Village. Advance tickets can be purchased at Auburn Oaks Garden Center, Telly’s Greenhouse, the Troy Historic Village and Uncle Luke’s Feed Store. Admission is free to the Arts & Crafts Boutique & Plant Sale from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Troy Historic Village located at 60 W. Wattles. For information, go to troygardenclubmi.com.

Join Northville's Garden Walk on July 14

Visit five beautiful gardens along with a bonus “Mini Walk” featuring six patio gardens during the Northville 27th Annual Garden Walk/Country Garden Club of Northville to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 14. Advance tickets are $12 and can be purchased at Gardenviews or online. Tickets are $15 on the day of the event when they will also be sold at Northville Town Square, 150 E. Main. Enjoy garden artisans and live music (no ticket needed). For information, go to cgcnv.org.

Wild Sage line now at Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond introduces Wild Sage. The new line of eclectic bedding, decor, furniture, bath products and table linens for young adults (and the young at heart) who want to put their creative stamp on their living space. “Wild Sage speaks to our young, fashionable and on-trend customers looking to express themselves and create a personal space that tells their unique story,” said Joe Hartsig, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Bed Bath & Beyond and president of Harmon Stores. “Your home should be an expression of you—your experiences, your travels, your sense of humor, your energy—and your decor should reflect that, whether through a colorful rug that reminds you of an unforgettable destination you’ve explored, or an eclectic mix of throw pillows on your sofa that evokes your personality.” Affordable price points from $4 to $200. For information, go to bedbathandbeyond.com.

Stone+Lain dinnerware changes up your tablescape

Wherever your summer celebrations take place, Stone+Lain offers quality dinnerware in porcelain, china and stone for any occasion. The affordable plates and bowls come in a variety of colors, styles and sizes, from marbled to sleek motifs for formal or casual settings. The Elena Stoneware Dinnerware (Set for 4: $109.99) features a fun selection with pastel-colored dishes that establish a boho-chic scheme. Serenity Stoneware 2-Tone Dinnerware (Set for 4: $59.99) with speckle joins the Brighton Porcelain Dish Set ($79.99) accented with pink swirls. Gold Splash Porcelain Dinnerware (Set for 4: $99.99) kicks up the glam and the Grace Stoneware Dish Set ($99.99) works equally well in a kitchen, dining room or outdoor setting. For information, go to stonelain.co.