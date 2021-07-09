'Garden Party' this week's Garden Photo Contest winner

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

It’s hard to imagine this Clinton Township transformation began with a misshaped bed lined with broken concrete and a half-dead tree.

The result shown in the “Garden Party” submission from Jennifer Miller is this week’s Homestyle Garden Photo Contest winner. Annuals (marigolds, alyssum, petunias, lantana, dusty miller, coleus, etc.) mix with perennials (Shasta daisy, hosta, sedum, rose of Sharon, black-eyed Susans, etc.).

“Some of my plants I bought, some have special meaning to me because they were passed down to me,” she wrote via email. “This picture was taken at dusk. It's my favorite flower bed. It's across from our patio. So it's a perfect backdrop.” She’ll win a home or garden book and be a finalist to win the grand prize, a $200 gift card from contest sponsor English Gardens, at the end of the summer.

To see the contest rules and enter your photos, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2021.