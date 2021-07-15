Welcome Mat: New flower studio in Eastern Market, Rochester home tour seeks houses

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Flowers for Dreams opens In Eastern Market

Flower fans take note: Flowers for Dreams, a Midwest floral company named among Business Insiders 20 Most Inspiring Companies, opens a new design studio and walk-up flower shop in Eastern Market Friday. The location, at 1490 Gratiot, will serve as its local headquarters and as a complement to its other location in Shinola Hotel’s Parker’s Alley. Founded by Steven Dyme and Joseph Dickstein in 2012 in Chicago, Flowers for Dreams funds local charities with every bouquet sold. A free opening party is scheduled for 4 p.m. today at the new location. For information, visit flowersfordreams.com.

Clarkston Garden Walk is July 21

Now in its 15th year, the annual Clarkston Garden Walk is a highlight of the local calendar. Scheduled this year for Wednesday, July 21, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., it features six unique area gardens, including lakefront landscapes. Tickets are $15 until July 20, $18 the day of the walk. Tickets are available at the Gateway, Bordines of Clarkston, the Clarkston Independent District Library and online at clarkstongardenclub.org. On tour day, tickets are only available at the Clarkston Garden Club booth on library grounds. For more information, call 248-620-2984.

Rochester home tour seeks houses for December

Friends of the Rochester Hills Public Library’s Holiday Home Tour is seeking interested homes in the Rochester, Rochester Hills and Oakland Township communities for this year’s tour. Last year was canceled because of COVID, and the group is hoping to go forward with the 2021 event scheduled for Dec. 12 but so far only has one home signed up. Interested in showing off your seasonal spirit? Requirements include allowing your home to be open that day from noon to 5; docents will be onsite to explain highlights and keep an eye on participating abodes. Homeowners selected get a professional exterior photograph as a keepsake. Interested in keeping a holiday tradition alive? Call the Friends recorded line at 248-650-7176 and leave your name.

Back in Black?

Thinking of painting your exterior? For years, white, cream and beige tones have been the most popular exterior paint colors but requests for darker tones are on the rise, according to Pinterest and Sherwin-Williams. Iron Ore SW 7069 and Tricorn Black SW 6258 have been steadily increasing, and the company reports that Tricorn Black is now the third most-requested exterior color, coming closer and closer to edging out top sellers Pure White SW 7005 and Alabaster SW 7008, and Iron Ore is in the top 10. Sherwin-Williams has also just released a new exterior paint product, Latitude, that helps extend the exterior painting season to colder and hotter temperatures, even with rain in the immediate forecast. For more information, visit sherwin-williams.com.