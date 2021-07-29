Welcome Mat: Yellow Dog Marketplace has 'always changing' lineup

Khristi Zimmeth
Special to The Detroit News
Yellow Dog Marketplace

Former interior designer Marla Sanford has operated a variety of Metro Detroit retail locations since 2014, but her newest in Clarkston must be one of the best. Open since 2019, the 3,400-square-foot Yellow Dog Marketplace is an “always changing” and juried group of handcrafted vendors, select antique dealers and retail. Items include vintage furniture, jewelry, books, ceramics, clothing, even a northern outpost of Eastern Market’s 3 Dogs, 1 Cat and so much more. “It’s a wonderful place that supports and promotes many Michigan products and artists,” Sanford says.  Located at 9861 Dixie HIghway, the marketplace is open Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, call 248-925-6115 or visit yellowdogmarketplace.net.

Upcoming garden tour.

Yardeners of St. Clair Shores tour is Aug. 7

There’s still time to get tickets for the annual garden tour offered by the Yardeners of St. Clair Shores, offered rain or shine on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9 to 3. Registration, tickets, maps and more information are available at the Selinsky-Green Farmhouse Museum in St. Clair Shores. Tickets are $5 per person; under 12 is free. For more information, call 586-415-7110 or email scsyardeners@gmail.com.   

Chic and Unique

Chic and Unique Vintage Markets has two upcoming events

Chic and Unique Vintage Markets are back with two shopping temptations this month – one Aug. 1  in Shelby Twp. and the other Aug. 14  in Brownstown.  Each will feature a unique mix of small businesses and delicious food trucks. Shelby hours at noon to 5; Brownstown hours are 11 to 4. Early tickets are available; general admission is $5 at the door. For more information visit chicanduniquemi.com.

There is an art show coming up in West Bloomfield to benefit young artists.

Art sale in West Bloomfield to help young artists

Artist and psychotherapist Ellen Stone and sculptor Kelly O’Neill are hosting a sale of works by 10 other artists and makers of art, sculpture and furniture in Stone’s West Bloomfield sculpture garden on Aug. 12 from 4 to 8 pm. The event is free. Donations to Mint Artist Guild, a Detroit nonprofit that helps young artists launch their careers, are appreciated. Tours of Stone’s artistic home are included. For more information, call 248-661-2498.

