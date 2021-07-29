Welcome Mat: Yellow Dog Marketplace has 'always changing' lineup

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Yellow Dog Marketplace has 'always changing' lineup

Former interior designer Marla Sanford has operated a variety of Metro Detroit retail locations since 2014, but her newest in Clarkston must be one of the best. Open since 2019, the 3,400-square-foot Yellow Dog Marketplace is an “always changing” and juried group of handcrafted vendors, select antique dealers and retail. Items include vintage furniture, jewelry, books, ceramics, clothing, even a northern outpost of Eastern Market’s 3 Dogs, 1 Cat and so much more. “It’s a wonderful place that supports and promotes many Michigan products and artists,” Sanford says. Located at 9861 Dixie HIghway, the marketplace is open Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, call 248-925-6115 or visit yellowdogmarketplace.net.

Yardeners of St. Clair Shores tour is Aug. 7

There’s still time to get tickets for the annual garden tour offered by the Yardeners of St. Clair Shores, offered rain or shine on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9 to 3. Registration, tickets, maps and more information are available at the Selinsky-Green Farmhouse Museum in St. Clair Shores. Tickets are $5 per person; under 12 is free. For more information, call 586-415-7110 or email scsyardeners@gmail.com.

Chic and Unique Vintage Markets has two upcoming events

Chic and Unique Vintage Markets are back with two shopping temptations this month – one Aug. 1 in Shelby Twp. and the other Aug. 14 in Brownstown. Each will feature a unique mix of small businesses and delicious food trucks. Shelby hours at noon to 5; Brownstown hours are 11 to 4. Early tickets are available; general admission is $5 at the door. For more information visit chicanduniquemi.com.

Art sale in West Bloomfield to help young artists

Artist and psychotherapist Ellen Stone and sculptor Kelly O’Neill are hosting a sale of works by 10 other artists and makers of art, sculpture and furniture in Stone’s West Bloomfield sculpture garden on Aug. 12 from 4 to 8 pm. The event is free. Donations to Mint Artist Guild, a Detroit nonprofit that helps young artists launch their careers, are appreciated. Tours of Stone’s artistic home are included. For more information, call 248-661-2498.