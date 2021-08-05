Welcome Mat:   Vintage Market Mercantile opens in Trenton

By Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Vintage Market Mercantile opens in Trenton

The Vintage Market Mercantile may be new to downtown Trenton, but there is a history behind the carefully curated boutique featuring vintage decor, local goods and everyday provisions. The owners, Angie and Rina, have been picking partners for 10 years with their business Backroad Divas, traveling across the country collecting vintage pieces. They also opened the Vintage Market (a traveling pop-up market) and later added a brick and mortar location The Vintage Market Home in Wyandotte before a flood shut it down. Around 30 of their Vintage Market vendors have joined them for the selection of vintage furniture, salvage, antiques, home decor, boutique-style clothing, bath and body, candles, snacks and more. The location is 2710 W. Jefferson. For information, go to thevintagemarketmi.com.

13th annual Polish Pottery Sale at Acorn Farm

Acorn Farm, a kitchen and home goods shop in Milford, will hold its 13th annual Polish Pottery Sale Aug. 12 -31. Find a varied collection of standard and Unikat pieces at 20% off their regular prices. The selection will include a lovely assortment of Unikat 5 pottery pieces that are either one-of-a-kind or extremely rare. Those who purchase a piece of Polish Pottery during the sale will be entered into a drawing for a Unikat vase. Each piece of Polish Pottery is handmade in Boleslawiec, Poland by skilled artisans and is dishwasher, microwave and oven safe. During Milford Memories (Aug.13 – 15), the store hours will be extended (Friday 10-8, Saturday 10-7 and Sunday 10-5). The address is 367 N. Main Street. For information, go to acornfarmmi.com.

Get in touch with Spirit Daughter

Spirit Daughter is a one-stop shop for spiritual alignment. The lifestyle brand devoted to helping others live their best life through understanding the energy of the universe offers an intriguing array of spiritual products that include moon workbooks, crystals, candles and more. Dreamcatchers that are handmade in Bali include this Hummingbird that retails for $36 and comes in a variety of colors. It is perfect for any small space. For information, go to spiritdaughter.com.