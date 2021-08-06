'My Circle Garden' this week's Garden Photo Contest winner

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Inspired by the Lavender Labyrinth at Cherry Point Farms in Shelby, “My Circle Garden” submitted by Lynn O’Shaughnessy in Howell is this week’s winner of the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest.

Filled with native plants for pollinators, her garden had already fulfilled the requirements for the Monarch Waystation designation. Determined to plant more, the construction of the circle garden, which is 100 feet in diameter, took five months (She hired out the ground prep and fence installation, but created the rest herself).

Native plants include purple coneflower, black-eyed Susans, wild bergamot and clustered mountain mint. “I spend hours in the garden just observing the pollinators, taking pictures, and enjoying the journey,” O’Shaughnessy says via email.

She’ll win a home or garden book and be a finalist to win the grand prize, a $200 gift card from contest sponsor English Gardens, at the end of the summer. To see the contest rules and enter your photos, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2021.