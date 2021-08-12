Welcome Mat: Detroit farm and garden tour continues tradition

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Detroit farm and garden tour continues tradition

One of the highlights of the city’s late summer schedule, the Detroit Tour of Urban Farms and Gardens has been an annual tradition for 23 years. Back after a pandemic hiatus, this year’s event is scheduled for Aug. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. Designed to encourage Detroit growers to “tour each other’s gardens, make connections and get inspired” according to a press release, the self-driven tour route highlights four unique gardens and the chance to chat with growers and ask questions. For tickets and more information, http://detroitagriculture.net/.

Heavenly Scent Summer Faire is Aug .28-29

Celebrate the end of the season with more than 50 vendors selling hand-crafted garden accessories at Heavenly Scent Herb Farm in Fenton on Aug. 28-29. Hours for the annual Summer Faire are 10 to 5 Saturday and 11 to 4 Sunday. Admission is $3; for more information, visit www.heavenlyscentherbfarm.com.

New children's collection at Target

Looking for new ideas for decorating children’s rooms? Look no further than Target, where a new limited-edition collection featuring award-winning children’s book illustrator & author Christian Robinson, author of “You Matter” and “Another,” debuts Saturday. Robinson’s inspirational style will be featured on more than 70 items, including home, apparel and books for kids and baby that encourage discovery and play. Prices range from $6 to $70. For more information, visit target.com.

Michigan Design Center Virtual Tour tickets on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the Michigan Design Center’s "Designers’ Own Homes Tour,” which will be held virtually from Sept. 17 - Sept. 27. This video presentation tour, hosted by Detroit Public Television’s (DPTV) Fred Nahhat, will provide an intimate glimpse into the personal homes of six seasoned professional interior designers, including the residences of Annie Kordas, Rachel Nelson, Dawn Jacobs, and Cheryl Nestro along with the vacation homes of Barry Harrison and Kevin Serba. Single tickets are $25, and watch party tickets, for more than one viewer, are $40. All watch party ticket purchasers will be entered to win a $1,000 gift certificate for a shopping spree at Michigan Design Center. Proceeds will benefit DPTV and their non-commercial, educational programming. Tickets are available for purchase at michigandesign.com; watch for a Homestyle feature in September.