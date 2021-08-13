'Jim’s Garden' this week’s Garden Photo Contest winner

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Jim and Kathy Pabst’s garden began more than 30 years ago when a friend lived near a world-renowned hosta gardener and hybridizer.

“Naturally hostas became our first choice,” the Fenton residents explained in a recent email. From there, they met other gardeners who were growing daylilies as well as Oriental and Asiatic lilies, adding other examples until they reached their current totals of more than 250 hostas and more than 300 different daylilies.

“The crown jewels of the garden are the Orienpet lilies and the bee balm,” they say. “The Orienpets are spectacular, reaching heights of 8 1/2 feet, and their fragrance is heavenly.” Other highlights include raspberry rooster bee balm, shasta daisies, clematis, hydrangeas, and a stunning collection of annuals.

