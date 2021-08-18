Detroit-based Shinola debuts new furniture, houseware collection with Crate & Barrel

Detroit-based Shinola is branching into furniture and housewares with a new collection with national retailer Crate & Barrel that debuted Wednesday.

The 115-piece collection, called Shinola for Crate & Barrel, includes clean-lined furniture crafted from FSC-certified American hardwood, geometric motif pillows, woven leather lighting, home office decor and more. The collection is available online and at some Crate & Barrel stores, including a new Shinola Home retail location that opened Wednesday next to its flagship location in Detroit as well as the location at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi.

“We at Shinola are always excited to partner with other storied American brands – our partnership with Crate & Barrel might be our most exciting collaboration to date,” said Shannon Washburn, CEO of Shinola, in a press release. “Expanding into the home category was always part of our strategy, it is a natural progression for us – based upon our success with turntables and clocks as well as in the hospitality space with the Shinola Hotel."

Founded and headquartered in Detroit, Shinola is known for its bespoke watches, bicycles, leather goods and curated gift items.

Prices for the new collection range from $24 to $4,299.

Sebastian Brauer, Crate & Barrel's vice president of product design and development, believes customers will be inspired by the "soul and quality" of the new collection.

“This collaboration naturally blends our brands’ mutual love of great design and honors the luxury hand-crafted quality Shinola stands for,” said Brauer.

