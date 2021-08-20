Weekly Garden Photo Contest winner is 'Sitting in My Garden Enjoying the View'

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Being born in Italy and living in France led Anna Filangi of Dearborn Heights to develop a penchant for combining flowers with statues and other art to create an aesthetically pleasing landscape.

Her submission, “Sitting in My Garden Enjoying the View" is this week’s winner in the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. Featuring begonias, lantana, Angel Wing begonias, Swedish Ivy and more, the entire yard is surrounded by Limelight hydrangeas and rose bushes. “My garden is my heaven,” says Filangi via email. “It provides a beautiful atmosphere that provides me, my family, and friends a peaceful place to gather and create memories.”

She’ll win a home or garden book and be a finalist to win the grand prize, a $200 gift card from contest sponsor English Gardens, at the end of the summer. To see the contest rules, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2021.