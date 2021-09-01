Welcome Mat: Sherwin-Williams 2022 Forecast is discovery and expression

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Sherwin-Williams 2022 Forecast: discovery and expression

Warm neutrals, bold metallics, organic greens and nostalgic reds lead the list of color trends recently released as part of Sherwin-Williams’ annual Colormix Forecast. The company’s global forecast team predicts that “2022 will bring about an embrace of discovery and expression through color as we transition into a new way of being,” according to a press release. The 2022 forecast includes 40 hues and four palettes that reflect “sustainability, deep and spiritual maximalism the connection between technology and mindfulness, and nostalgia for the 1960s-1980s.” For more information, visit swcolorforecast.com.

Fall garden tour in Pleasant Ridge

Seeking sanctuary? Consider the upcoming “Outdoor Sanctuaries of Historical Pleasant Ridge” tour, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 to 4. “Whether you envision a space with lush landscaping and foliage, a private aquatic retreat, or representative of something more unique and personal, the tour aims to expand on this concept to offer different interpretations,” according to a press release. Last hosted in 2019, tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the tour. Attendees can pick up tickets and tour books the morning of at the Pleasant Ridge Community Center. Ticket information is available on the city website at cityofpleasantridge.org or by calling 248-541-2901.

Homeowners' desires revealed in Houzz Trend Report

A need for dedicated activity spaces within the home, a desire to bring the outdoors in, a requirement to create flexible interior spaces and a passion for luxurious colors and materials lead the emerging home design trends report recently released by Houzz. Based on the latest search insights* from their community of U.S. homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home professionals, it shows a rise in demand for art studios, home bars and wine cellars, that one in five homeowners are looking to open their kitchens to the outdoors and that demand for the color green is up in cabinets, tile and bedrooms. Outside, people are getting creative with swimming pool styles. For more information, visit houzz.com.