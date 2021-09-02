Welcome Mat: New behind-the-scenes guided tour at Ford House

By Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

New guided tour at Ford House

Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores has a new guided tour that takes guests inside the nooks and crannies of the Fords’ magnificent lakeside home beginning Sept. 21. Go behind closed doors, up and down the back staircases and wander through the secret spaces like the tunnel, infirmary, staff wing, and attic and basement storage areas. “This is a special opportunity to see spaces that we don’t let visitors access on our other tours,” said Sheila Ruen, director of education at Ford House in a press release. “This tour offers a window into the original technologies and mechanical systems that made the house work, as well as an up-close look at the conservation and preservation projects our current staff has been working on.” The tour lasts about 75 minutes and requires multiple flights of stairs. Masks are required indoors. Space is limited and advance registration is strongly recommended. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $7.50 for kids 6-12. Ford House members receive a discount. The location is 1100 Lake Shore Road. For information, go to fordhouse.org.

Michigan Cactus & Succulent Society to hold sale

Join the Michigan Cactus & Succulent Society (MCSS) from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Flower Market in Monroe for the exotic plant sale featuring a wide variety of cactus and succulents. Volunteers will be available to answer questions and assist with selections. The number of shoppers at one time will be limited in the giant hoop-house behind the shop so wait lines are possible and comfy shoes are encouraged. Masks are required inside buildings and reusable totes are a good idea, too. Admission is free. MCSS will pay your sales tax for you if you pay cash for your purchases. The location is 8930 S. Custer. For information, go to michigancactus.org.

Silestone introduces fashionable Ethereal Collection

Silestone by Cosentino, a hybrid mineral surface, reveals its third and final campaign with entrepreneur and fashion icon Cindy Crawford: “The Metamorphosis,” featuring the new Ethereal Collection. “Our partnership with Cindy Crawford has always celebrated the intersectionality of fashion and interior design, and this is certainly a continuation of it -- but told in a high-drama way that presents surfacing in a truly captivating, visually stunning narrative,” said Eduardo Cosentino, CEO of Cosentino North America and EVP of Global Sales, in a press release. Perfect for applications ranging from backsplashes and countertops to wall cladding, the high-performance eco-friendly Ethereal Collection features four marble-inspired colors. For information, go to cosentino.com.

German company offers up a wink and laugh

German designer brand Fiftyeight Products presents new porcelain items for the U.S. market. "After a year of supply chain challenges and delays in international shipping, we are excited to serve our customers in the United States not only with a full restock of all our bestsellers. But we're also happy to release our new 'Winking' face bowl and more cool new products stateside," said Marc Eckart, CEO and co-founder in a press release. The Winking Bowl is a reminder to take things easy and keep on smiling. Inspired by the famous “winking” emoji, the hotel-grade porcelain comes in three colorways. A new Laughing Coffee Cup also starts your day on a happy note. The products are dishwasher and microwave safe. For information and pricing, go to fiftyeightproducts.us.

Thrift store to offer sale at Berkley Art Bash

Council Re|Sale thrift store in Berkley will host its own Art Bash Sale and Silent Auction during the Berkley Art Bash on Sept. 11. The Art Bash Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the silent auction will be from 1-4. All proceeds will be used for the many projects run by National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJW|MI), which operates the store to benefit Detroit-area women, children and families. The silent auction will feature an acrylic on canvas painting titled “The Carnivale” by Yiannis Karimalis, and a plaster sculpture titled “Moses” by David Fisher. The location is 3297 W. 12 Mile Road. For information, go to councilresale.net.