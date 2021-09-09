Time to vote for Homestyle’s Garden Photo Contest grand prize winner

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Each week this summer, Homestyle has featured some of the area’s best and brightest blooms in the form of a weekly winner of the annual Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. We’ve been consistently impressed with both the green thumbs and the gardens they create and nurture. We received more than 1,100 entries this year.

But now comes the, ahem, “dirty work” – choosing a grand prize winner. To do so, we need the help of our readers. One lucky pick will walk away with our grand prize, a $200 gift card to contest sponsor English Gardens and the bragging rights that go along with it.

To vote, go to detroitnews.com/votegarden21. Voting will run until noon Sept. 14. The lucky winner will be announced Sept. 17.