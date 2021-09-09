Welcome Mat: Fall garden tour in Ann Arbor

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Autumn in the garden

Fall can be one of the most beautiful times in the garden. Ann Arbor Farm and Garden takes advantage of the season with a fall mini garden walk on Sept. 19 from noon to 5. $10 admission at the gate (no advance tickets) gets you into the Campus Farm at UM Matthaei Botanical Gardens and two private gardens along Plymouth Road. Small-group, student-led tours of the Campus Farm will give visitors an insider's look into production areas normally closed to the public. The two private gardens offer expansive landscapes lovingly tended for more than 30 years, one anchored by an 1840 farmhouse. Proceeds fund AAF&G's annual grant and scholarship awards. For more information, visit annarborfarmandgarden.org.

Northville welcomes Design Du Jour

Luxury home furnishings, accessories and gifts provide the focus for the new Northville shop and design studio, Design Du Jour. Owner and designer Sam Sobh founded the company in 2016 and draws inspiration from his travels and global clientele, including past work with the royal family of Dubai. He chose the new Main Street location in part because of “how amazing the people are and how incredible the downtown area is,” according to a press release, adding that “walk-in traffic was ideal to showcase my brand.” Design Du Jour is at 184 E. Main St; visit design-dujour.com/.

Regina Andrew pairs with Southern Living

Regina Andrew may be proudly based in Detroit, but the company’s founders have family in the South and are fans of the region, according to COO Carla Regina. The company recently partnered with Southern Living on a new lighting collection. More than 24 pieces -- including chandeliers, sconces, table lamps and more – launched this summer featuring wood, ceramic, glass, iron, linen and alabaster. An additional 30 products will be added this fall. “Pieces in the Regina Andrew Detroit Collection for Southern Living are designed to capture the spirit of the venerable Southern brand and makes the spaces they inhabit feel like home – comfortable and unpretentious with a generous dose of style,” according to a press release. Visit reginaandrew.com.

Mexican crafts shop opens in Eastern Market

Individually crafted goods from home décor, apparel, jewelry and seasonal items will be among the tempting wares for sale in Viva La Vida Imports’ newly opened brick and mortar location in Eastern Market. Adorned with an eye-catching mural by Ivan Montoya, the Fair Trade-certified company imports handmade items from indigenous artisans in Mexico and is LGBTQ+ and women owned. “Exposing more Detroiters to diverse, fair-trade products is one thing we’re excited to do,” says Diana Miranda, who owns the company with Paola Portillo. The shop is at 2510 Market Street, Suite B, in Eastern Market; for information, visit vivalavidaimports.com.