Get free tickets to Dish and Design's virtual fall event

By Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Get ready to celebrate the season in style with “Design in Detroit,” the next virtual Dish and Design event that will start at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30. The event is free, but tickets, which are available at noon Friday, are required.

Attendees will receive an email 24 hours prior to the event with a passcode.

Get fall-themed tips of the tasty variety from the Block in Detroit, known for comfort food, and recipes for Detroit-inspired cocktails from SheWolf Pastificio & Bar. There will be fresh decorating ideas and furniture trends from Floyd, creators of sustainable products for the home and attendees will also learn about Oudolf Garden Detroit.

For tickets, go to detroitnews.com/dishfall.