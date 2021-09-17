‘Jim’s Garden’ the grand prize winner for 2021 Homestyle Garden Photo Contest

By Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

With more than 1,100 entries overall for the 2021 Homestyle Garden Photo Contest, this year’s submissions confirm that creative blooms are abundant in Metro Detroit. Voters spanned the globe from Oregon and Massachusetts to as far away as France, the Ukraine and Saudi Arabia.

The grand prize winner, “Jim’s Garden,” received 402 votes out of 1,328, and was submitted by Jim and Kathy Pabst from Fenton. The couple will receive a $200 gift card from contest sponsor English Gardens.

The garden was inspired by a world-renowned hosta gardener and hybridizer who lived near a friend. Now they have more than 250 hostas and more than 300 different daylilies, among other highlights, including a Weeping Red Bud that resembles a 7-foot Cousin Itt from “The Addams Family.” Congrats to the Pabsts and thanks to English Gardens and all the other passionate gardeners who shared their pride and joy.