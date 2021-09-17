Welcome Mat: Native plants subject of Meadow Brook Garden Club speech

By Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Native plants subject of Meadow Brook Garden Club speech

The Meadow Brook Garden Club presents guest speaker Carolyn Miller at 10 a.m. Sept. 24. Her presentation, “Using Native Plants in Urban Settings and Small Lots,” will cover how plant placement is key in an urban environment. Miller will also discuss how to plant to help pollinators. Monthly meetings will be held virtually through Zoom. Non-members wishing to attend can email mbgcmembers@gmail.com to request a link that includes another link to make a $5 guest donation. For information, go to meadowbrookhall.org.

September is Baby Safety Month

September is Baby Safety Month. Here are some smart home devices to help baby-proof your home from Andrea Collins, VP of marketing at Hippo home insurance company. Today’s more advanced baby monitors include the Lollipop camera that is easy to install and lets you monitor your child from any location. The Eufy monitor is a great option for parents looking to take their spotty Wi-Fi out of the equation. Smart clothes like Nanit Breathing Wear and the Owlet Smart Sock let you track your baby’s heartbeat, breathing patterns and movement, to ensure you both sleep soundly throughout the night. A crib movement monitor like the Angelcare monitor can alert you to any unusual movement that you might not have spotted during the night, and smart water thermometers like the Ozeri Turtlemeter let you know if the water is too hot or too cold for bath time. For information, go to hippo.com.

Clean your outdoor furniture with Hagopian service

The furniture in your outdoor living spaces takes a beating all summer long. Instead of spot cleaning or buying new cushions, you can have your cushions, pillows, umbrellas and rugs thoroughly cleaned and sanitized at Hagopian. They will also apply UV-inhibiting Scotchgard to protect them from future wear and tear and wrap and store your items for free during the winter. Bring them in by Nov. 30 and they’ll be ready by April 1. Pickup and delivery service are available for your convenience. Leave the fabric on your cushions, which must be dry. Prepayment is required. Minimums apply along with some other restrictions. For information, go to originalhagopian.com.