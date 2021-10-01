Welcome Mat: Artists, makers featured at Handcrafters Fall Fair

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

New washable rug collections

On the heels of Francesca, the first washable rug line from Rugs.com, the company recently launched another machine-washable rug collection, Maahru. Available in a variety of patterns and sizes, the collection includes an array of shapes including rectangular, square, oval and round rugs in addition to runners. Featuring traditional colors, modern designs and bordered patterns, these accent pieces are ideal for any indoor space, especially medium to high traffic areas like kitchens. For information, go to rugs.com.

Arts & Crafts movement gardens topic of speech, book

Judith B. Tankard, landscape historian, award-winning author and preservation consultant, will give a Zoom presentation on her latest book, “Gardens of the Arts & Crafts Movement,” sponsored by the Grosse Pointe Garden Center at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6. Her new title surveys the rich history of the era and unlocks the secrets to creating a garden faithful to the movement. This is a free event open to the public. Pre-registration is required. For information and registration, go to gpgardencenter.org.

Happy times with new wallpaper, bedding and more

Design superstars the Novogratz and JCPenney have teamed up to launch the Back to Everything collection – an uplifting assortment of lighting, wallpaper, bedding and rugs available for a limited time in select JCPenney stores and online. The collection celebrates the return to happier times exuded through bold prints and bright colors. “We love creating elevated yet accessible designs and have found the perfect partner in JCPenney to kick off a new line of exclusive bedding and rugs with a curated selection of our favorite decor and furniture,” said Robert and Cortney Novogratz in a press release. “Happiness starts at home, and this collection is about optimism and creating an inspiring sanctuary for ourselves until we can return to friends, date nights, school, and travel with enthusiasm.” Recognized for their eclectic designs, the talented couple took inspiration from their renovation of a 200-year-old home in Greenwich Village. For information, go to jcp.com.

Artists, makers featured at Handcrafters Fall Fair

Featuring more than 60 juried artists and makers offering a unique selection of art and handmade wares, the Handcrafters Fall Fair Handmade Market will be held at the Northville Community Center in downtown Northville from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 9. The show will welcome new artists and makers along with returning favorites featuring paintings, fibers, gourmet food, fashion, jewelry, photography, home décor, seasonal gifts and more. The location is 303 W. Main St. Admission for adults is $3. Kids 12 and under are free. For information, go to hcshows.com.

Cranbrook House reopens guided tours

Cranbrook House will reopen to the public for guided tours Saturday for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The tours will be offered at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays and at 1 and 3 on Sundays through Thanksgiving weekend. Masks will be required and capacity will be limited. Online registration is required in advance by Friday at 10 a.m. before each tour. Tour admission is $20 for adults; $15 for seniors (60+), students, active duty military, and new this year, first responders and health care professionals; and free for Cranbrook House and Gardens Auxiliary members. In partnership with Museums for All, Cranbrook House tour admission is also free for those receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits). The location is 380 Lone Pine Road, Bloomfield Hills. For registration, go to housegardens.cranbrook.edu.