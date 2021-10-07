Welcome Mat: Kurtis opens new showroom in Ann Arbor

By Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Kurtis opens new showroom in Ann Arbor

Kurtis Kitchen & Bath has completed more than 400,000 kitchens and baths in the company’s more than 50-year- history, according to a press release. The company recently returned to the Ann Arbor area after a 13-year absence with the opening of its new showroom, joining other locations in Clarkston, Livonia, Royal Oak and Utica. The new showroom features kitchen and bath displays, including cabinetry by KraftMaid, Wellborn and UltraCraft as well countertop materials such as quartz, granite, solid surfaces and laminate. Design staff is also available to help with questions and consultations. “Showrooms are designed to focus on upgrading or reinventing an existing space in the home,” according to marketing director Renee Colohan. The new location is at 3262 Washtenaw; visit kurtiskitchen.com.

Creating calm in one coat

The ongoing search for calm and serenity in at-home work and play spaces has inspired a number of new paint colors for 2022, including Dutch Boy Paints’ “Cypress Garden,” a beautiful muted olive green that was recently named the company’s “One-Coat Color of the Year” along with a number of other hues in a corresponding palette. “Cypress Garden is part of Dutch Boy Paints’ collection of nearly 850 one-coat colors that provide optimal coverage,” according to a press release, making them ideal for do-it-yourselfers. Visit dutchboy.com/color-advice/color-trends or your local Menards.

Designers to talk about upcoming trends, updates to home exterior

Need to update your home’s exterior or add space to accommodate your family’s fluctuating needs? Learn the surprising ways to add space to your home and update its curb appeal. Join Christine Ramaekers (CKD) along with designers Christopher Swint and Amy Fischer of MainStreet Design Build at 10 a.m. Oct. 26 in the Mid-America Room at the Michigan Design Center in Troy to gain insight into home remodeling trends, product selections, overall costs, time frames and what to expect. Also, gain an understanding of modern and traditional facades, porches, trim details, and how to maximize the value of your home. Event is complimentary, but space is limited. Contact emcdonald@michigandesign.com or (248) 649-4772 to reserve your place.

Learn to macramé at Post Detroit

Post Detroit offers a variety of fun and functional workshops, including a macramé workshop from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 14 with Kelley and Annie of Frayed Ends. Learn and practice two basic macramé knots to create a handled bag that will hold a bottle of wine or water bottle. Afterwards, students can extend their knowledge and use the basic knots and technique learned in this class to create other macramé items for the home, including plant hangers. No experience necessary; students can choose between three colors; workshop includes all materials and tools as well as refreshments. Visit mutualadoration.com or post-detroit.com.

Chic and Unique Fall Market coming to Shelby Township

Vintage, repurposed, handmade – you’ll find it all at the Packard Proving Grounds in Shelby Township on Oct. 24. The Chic and Unique autumn event from 11 a.m-. -5 p.m. features about 125 vendors selling vintage treasures, estate finds, chippy furniture and more. For tickets and more information, visit chicanduniquemi.com.