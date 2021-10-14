Welcome Mat: Odd Fellows Antiques offering sale through Oct. 20

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Odd Fellows Antiques offering sale through Oct. 20

The Semi-Annual Sale is back and better than ever at Odd Fellows Antiques in Berkley. More than 50 dealers have stocked up their spaces and showcases for the event that runs through Oct. 20. In addition, changes have been made to their sale processes to keep customers and associates safe. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. This is one of the only times you can save up to 50% on select items from your favorite dealers. The location is 3248 12 Mile. For information, go to oddfellowsantiques.com.

Where people are storing things in Metro Detroit

As people continue to incorporate workspaces, gyms and play zones into the home, garages, basements and storage spaces often come into play. StorageCafé set out to discover where people get easy access to home storage options in order to lead an uncluttered life. They analyzed 25 of the largest metropolitan areas based on a number of key metrics, such as basement and garage availability, and on-site storage locker access for apartment renters, as well as living space per household member for all housing types. Highlights for the Detroit Metropolitan area showed that Detroit stands out as the 11th best metro area for home storage, featuring a great combination of on-site storage options and living space per person. They found 81.9% of homes offer some sort of on-site storage option. Detroit ranks fifth for the share of homes offering a basement and 84.5% of homes in the area have access to a garage. For information, go to https://www.storagecafe.com/blog/most-and-least-squeezed-metros-for-storage-space/

Sweetest Day with a fall twist

Saturday marks Sweetest Day when many head out for that last minute gift for a special someone. On this occasion, candy and flowers often top the list. If you plan to run out and get a little something for your loved one, See’s Candies offers a Centennial Fall Favorite Tin that retails for $18. In addition to the assorted fall flavors, the recipient gets a sweet keepsake, too. The tin was inspired by Dorothy Gray Forbes who designed See’s artwork for more than 50 years. For information, go to sees.com.

Forever 21 launches Home line

Forever 21 has officially expanded into the home category with the debut of Home, the brand’s first-ever full home collection. Featured items will be replenished seasonally with new pieces that include trendy styles with fashionable flair along with more classic and timeless designs. From cozy throw pillows and rugs to sparkly star string lights, rainbow keyboard covers and tie-dye inspired soap dispensers, these accents can enhance any space. Affordable prices (between $3 and $65) make them great holiday gifts, too. Categories include bedding, kitchen and bath, lighting, home office and more. For information, go to forever21.com.

About those haunted houses...

Clever, a real estate data company (listwithclever.com) found that even haunted houses won’t scare off home buyers in a competitive real estate market. In fact, they learned that 44% of Americans claim they've lived in a haunted house. In the current seller's market, 73% of Americans say they’d be open to purchasing a haunted house, up from just 59% in 2020. Some factors that would make Americans open to purchasing a haunted home include a lower price (63%), a safer neighborhood (57%), modern renovations and/or appliances (41%) and a better school district (37%). What’s more, 13% of respondents would prefer to live in a haunted house and 27% would pay above market value for a haunted house. For information, go to https://www.realestatewitch.com/haunted-house-survey-2021/.