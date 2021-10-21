Saturday’s Monster’s Ball features new location in Russell Industrial Center

By Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

Monster’s Ball returns Saturday at a new location in Detroit’s Russell Industrial Center. The sixth annual event bills itself as “Detroit’s largest Halloween party” and features main stage dancing and DJs as well as a series of “freak show” and circus performers.

“This year’s experience will blow people away with the stage production and theatrical performers,” said Regina Stocco, owner of Social Connection Events and Productions, which is producing the event.

Co-producer Rick Pink, owner of Elive Entertainment, said the event features more than $60,000 in production and performance costs. The more than 20 different performers include illusionists, aerialists, acrobats, go-go dancers, stilt walkers and fire performers, as well as fortune tellers and vampire burlesque dancer Marina Casanova, among others. DJs include Chuck D, Cue, Hartmando, Dino, Mike Zee, DJG and Tommy Holiday.

“This year's event has the biggest production since the event began, including a huge DJ line up with more stage production, laser show and haunted circus performers,” he said.

The event had previously been at the Fillmore Detroit downtown, but Stocco said the new location will create a different flow and experience for those attending, especially for the VIP guests.

“The larger venue has allowed us to go completely crazy with lighting, including an LED wall and state-of-the-art concert quality sound,” she said.

General admission tickets start at $30 and include entrance to the main floor, a cash bar and pizza at midnight. VIP tickets start at $75 and add access to exclusive lounges, bars and performances, as well as special “tricks and treats” and express entrance into the event.

Halloween masks and other face or head wear must be removable for security to check identification. Face painting and alterations must also be recognizable enough for identification checks. Weapons, including toys or fake replicas, will not be permitted. COVID masks are welcome but not required for entry.

Pink said Monster’s Ball is the best Halloween party experience in Detroit and a great way to spread some positive vibes during the spooky season.

“The Monster's Ball offers the city's best production and largest party experience,” he said. “Hands down, this is the Halloween party to go to in Detroit.”

If you go: Monster’s Ball will take place Saturday from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. at the Russell Industrial Center, 1600 Clay St., Detroit. Tickets are available to those 21 and up and start at $30 for general admission and $75 for VIP access. For more information and complete list of performers visit monstersballdetroit.com.