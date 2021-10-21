Welcome Mat: Shinola and Pewabic team up

By Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Shinola and Pewabic team up

It might just be a match made in heaven. Shinola and Pewabic Pottery, two Detroit icons, recently joined forces to release a line made with repurposed tiles from the landmark pottery on the city’s east side. One for the home and a great idea for the holidays is the Pewabic Pottery Candle Tray, which pays homage to clay tile installations at city landmarks such as the Guardian Building and the DIA. Variations in glaze and fire ensure each piece is one-of-a-kind. Prices range from $150 to $700. The Shinola x Pewabic Collection is available at Shinola stores or online at shinola.com.

Depression Glass Show & Sale is Nov. 6-7

More than 15,000 square feet in Dearborn’s Ford Community and Performing Arts Center will be transformed with a rainbow of American-made glass goods during this anticipated two-day Nov. 6 and 7 event. Dealers from across the country will sell American- made glassware produced before 1980 while sharing ideas for how to use and display glass; there will also be displays, door prizes and glass repair experts on site. Admission is $6; hours are 10-5 Sat., 10-4 Sun. For more information, visit michigandepressionglass.com.

Gallery reopens Oct. 24

After being closed throughout the pandemic, the Janice Charach Gallery in West Bloomfield’s Jewish Community Center reopens Oct. 24 with delecTable, an exhibition featuring 40 of the state’s most accomplished functional ceramic artists. A collaboration between the gallery and the Michigan Ceramic Arts Association, it includes a range of pieces such as vessels, plates and other items on view through Dec. 9. A free opening reception with many of the artists will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. “This juried tableware show provides an opportunity to highlight the wonderful utilitarian ceramic work produced in Michigan today, “said Mary Fritz, vice president of the Michigan Ceramic Arts Association and curator of the exhibition, in a press release. The gallery is at 6600 W. Maple in West Bloomfield. Visit gallery.jccdet.org/ or call 248-432-5579.

Welcome mats support cancer research

Best known for his work on HGTV and TLC’s Trading Spaces, celebrity designer Vern Yip recently partnered with Carpet One Floor & Home to create an exclusive welcome mat collection that supports the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Six designs feature the pink ribbon and honor the individuals and families bravely facing breast cancer; 25 percent of each purchase price will go to BCRF. “I’m so excited about the six welcome mats I’ve designed for this year’s annual welcome mat campaign,” Yip said in a press release. “I hope together we can make a big difference.” Visit carpetone.com/welcome-a-cure.

Houzz releases bathroom trends study

With the ongoing search for sanctuary a continuing trend in home design, it’s not surprisingly that the recently released 2021 U.S. Houzz Bathroom Trends Study found that 2 in 5 homeowners report using their renovated bathroom for rest and relaxation. Other findings reported that cleanliness and a lack of clutter are key to creating a spa-like atmosphere, which “may explain why modern, transitional and contemporary styles, which are characterized by smooth surfaces and sleek lines, remain the leading choices for renovated bathrooms,” according to the report. Dimmable lighting, greenery, and soaking tubs are also on the rise. “In the midst of chaos created by the pandemic, we’re seeing homeowners turn to the bathrooms for respite,” claims Houzz senior economist Marine Sargsyan in a press release. Visit houzz.com.