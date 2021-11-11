Welcome Mat: Village Potters Guild of Plymouth offers holiday show

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Village Potters Guild of Plymouth offers holiday show

The Village Potters Guild of Plymouth will hold its annual holiday show and sale from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Nov. 19-20. Peruse works from local ceramic artists including seasonal pieces and get a head start on your holiday shopping and décor. The location is 326 N. Main St. (just north of the railroad tracks). Look for the balloons. For information, go to villagepottersguild.org.

Find materials at Reclaimed Michigan in Waterford

Reclaimed Michigan has doubled the size of its Waterford warehouse to more than 14,000 square feet. The unique site offers builders, contractors, interior designers and DIYers an abundance of rustic resources, from siding to beams and everything in between. Find reclaimed materials in a variety of colors, textures and lengths, allowing for creative applications like statement walls, floating shelves, custom barn doors and mantels. Every piece of wood, corbel or corrugated metal sheet has a Michigan or Ohio connection. Reclaimed Michigan works with several salvage teams to properly retrieve historic materials. The location is 179 Sylvertis Road, Ste B. For information, go to reclaimedmi.com.

Enjoy the Great Decorate and support foster kids

The Great Decorate: Fostering hope for the holidays is a holiday tree decorating contest held in downtown Birmingham for a good cause each year. In partnership with the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, participating businesses in the Great Decorate 2021 will compete to raise money to assist teens who are about to age out of the foster care system at 18 and need support. The official kickoff begins at 6 p.m. Nov. 18. Decorated trees will be displayed in the entrance or front window of participating businesses. Monetary prizes will be distributed to the business that raises the most money through votes for its tree. Another prize will be given to the business chosen by a panel of judges. To vote, donate any amount in honor of your favorite tree beginning Nov. 18 at thegreatdecorate.com.

Tangle-free sheets can now be yours

No matter how sheets go in the washer or dryer, they inevitably end up in a tangled knot. Wad-Free for Bed Sheets is a gadget that attaches to the corners of sheets to prevent them from tangling, twisting and balling-up. “I was fed up with the way my sheets would wad up in the washer and dryer,” said inventor and owner Cyndi Bray, a Detroit native recently featured on Shark Tank, in a press release. “I was tired of wrestling with wet sheets. It was maddening how much time and energy I was wasting just getting my sheets to dry. Since a solution to this ubiquitous problem didn’t exist, I tasked myself with inventing one. The sheet wad has finally met its match!” Made in the U.S. from nontoxic materials, the Wad-Free 2-pack (enough for one sheet set) is reusable and retails for $18.99. It is available at Amazon, walmart.com, the Grommet and wadfree.com.

Leo’s Loo Too a self-cleaning, smart litter box

Smarty Pear offers the first-ever Alexa and Google-enabled automatic self-cleaning litter box: Leo’s Loo Too. The Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-connected self-cleaning litter box helps cat owners keep their kitty loo clean and monitor their health. The Leo's Loo Too app lets them monitor and control their loo remotely. Other features include the only UV sterilization and triple safety protection available on the market. There’s no need to hide the modern and compact litter box that comes in four colors: Leo’s Gray, Pretty Pink, Baby Blue and Avocado Green. The self-cleaning loo is quiet and quick, too. Pricing starts at around $500. For information, go to smartypear.com.