Welcome Mat: Draw inspiration for your dining room from Corey Damen Jenkins

By Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Draw inspiration for your dining room from Corey Damen Jenkins

Rethinking your dining room for the upcoming holidays? Draw ideas and inspiration from “A Tent for New Beginnings,” the room Detroit native and in-demand designer Corey Damen Jenkins recently designed for the Kips Bay Decorator Show House in Dallas. Celebrating “the intersection where haute couture fashion, luxurious textiles and fantasy meet,” it draws inspiration from the Cirque du Soleil and features walls and a ceiling dramatically draped in chintz and shantung. “Built to house festive dinners, enlightening conversations and memorable moments,” according to a press release, “it is truly a tent for new beginnings as we move forward as a changed society in a post-pandemic world.” Visit coreydamenjenkins.com.

Enjoy the Palmer Woods Holiday Home Tour

Four homes, festively decorated, will be featured on this year’s Palmer Woods Holiday Home Tour from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 4. Among the homes are the legendary Frank Lloyd Wright Turkel home and a French chateau-style home from 1930. Cost of the tour is $75 and tickets are limited. Masks will be required inside the homes, and tour participants must be fully vaccinated and show a vaccination card or its image with a photo ID at check-in to the event. The tour is in timed shifts and shuttles are available. Check-in and parking will be held at the 12th Precinct Police Station at 1441 W. Seven Mile, across from Palmer Woods. Go to palmerwoodshometour2021.eventbrite.com to purchase tickets and for more details.

BBAC Holiday Shop Opens Dec. 2

Now in its 41st year, Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center’s Holiday Shop opens Dec. 2 with more than 3,000 square feet dedicated to unique, one-of-a-kind gift items from more than 200 participating artists. New this year, shoppers will enjoy an expanded home goods section (with the return of the popular “Mug Wall”), as well as the addition of more baby and children’s gift items. All proceeds benefit working artists and BBAC’s Art Access and education programs. The Holiday Shop is free and open to the public. The BBAC is at 1516 S. Cranbrook Road in Birmingham; visit bbartcenter.org

Northville holiday tour goes virtual

Long a local favorite, the 2021 Annual Holiday Home Tour presented by the Northville Community Foundation is adding a new twist this year. This year’s virtual-only tour will include eight beautiful homes that have been “decorated top to bottom” for the holidays, including newer and historical homes, condos as well as a sneak peek of the town decorated for the season. Prices are $20. Proceeds benefit the foundation’s community work. Viewing passes are available through Northvillecommunityfoundation.org or mayburyfarm.org.

Gift ideas from Detroit-based Regina Andrew

Looking for holiday gift ideas for the decor enthusiasts on your list? Check out the unusual and in-stock suggestions from Regina Andrew Detroit, run by husband-and-wife team James Andrew and Carla Regina, from Tic Tac Toe game boards in bone, acrylic or gold leaf ($175) to Gold Rock ($130) or Norman Bookends ($237), which feature regal canines perched on a crystal pedestal. There’s also stylish made-in-America jewelry designed by Carla ($32 to $98) and other artistic offerings perfect for everyone on your list. Visit reginaandrew.com.

