Welcome Mat: Holiday markets and more

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Gather around the table for games with grandparents

If you feel a little out of practice when hosting holiday gatherings, here’s a creative way to spark conversations with your family members. The TableTopics Grandparents & Grandkids Edition can help multiple generations get reacquainted. Questions are centered around personal stories, fun ideas, plans for the future and a good bit of laughter, too. "What's the first thing you remember saving money for?" and "What's the best thing about the age you are right now?" are among the examples. The suggested retail price is $25 and other varieties are available. Find the games at Amazon and major retailers. For information, go to tabletopics.com.

Shop the Ann Arbor Holiday Art Fair

The Ann Arbor Holiday Art Fair premieres on Dec. 4 and 5 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds with a wide variety of handmade items, books and other gifts from juried artists, crafters, food makers and authors. There will be activities for kids and all attendees and participants will be advised to wear masks. The fair will support Food Gatherers. Patrons who bring a food donation will get a shopping credit to use at the show. Admission is $5 for those above the age of 12. The location is 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road. For information and discounted tickets, go to annarborfair.com.

Epiphany features holiday sale, glassblowing workshops

Epiphany glass studios in Pontiac will host its annual Holiday Show & Sale from 2-7 p.m. Dec. 3 and from 10-4 Dec. 4 and 5. Join glass artist April Wagner and her team for live glassblowing demonstrations while shopping with a 15% discount on handmade gifts, including the new Italian-style Spicchi ornaments, along with kaleidoscope wine stoppers and glasses, delicate snowflakes, curving glass sculptures, festive paperweights and pet-themed items benefitting the Michigan Humane Society. The event is free and open to the public and families are welcome to attend. Try your hand at glassblowing with hourly hands-on workshops. Guests can register in advance for the workshops that cost $80 to $125 per person. Sessions are scheduled hourly throughout the show and guests are welcome to observe. The location is 770 Orchard Lake Road. Entrance is at the rear. For information, go to epiphanyglass.com.

Handcrafters Tinsel & Treasures Handmade Market returns

Featuring over 70 juried artists and makers, the Handcrafters Tinsel & Treasures Handmade Market returns to the Northville Community Center from 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Dec. 10, 9-5 Dec. 11 and 11-4 Dec. 12. The market will feature paintings, fibers, gourmet food, fashion, jewelry, photography, home decor, seasonal gifts and more. Admission for adults is $4. Kids 12 and under are free. The location is 303 W. Main St. For information, go to hcshows.com.

Pottery Barn features Mickey, Peanuts gang in collection

Perfect for the holidays and beyond, Pottery Barn continues to invite familiar faces into the home with its new character-infused collections: Pottery Barn x Peanuts and Pottery Barn x Mickey Mouse. From festive bedding to cookie plates for the occasion, the Peanuts characters celebrate the season. Paired with the Mickey Mouse collection – back by popular demand – with bedding and bath decor, every room can feel nostalgic for this special time of year. For information, go to potterybarn.com.