Welcome Mat: New 'Starry Lights' display at Ford House runs through Jan. 9

Dish and Design is ‘Home for Holidays’

Tickets are expected to go quickly for Homestyle’s final Dish & Design of the year at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14. This free virtual event — appropriately titled Home for the Holidays — will feature four exciting presenters who will share fun and festive ideas. Brigid Beaubien of Detroit’s Urbanum (urbanumdetroit.com) will discuss gifts; local design blogger Haneen Matt (haneens-haven.com) will demonstrate how to style a holiday mantel; Robyn Cleveland of Norden Aquavit Spirits (nordenaquavit.com) will mix up some winter-themed cocktails; and Doug Hewitt, executive chef of Freya (www.freyadetroit.com) will cook up a holiday-themed dish. Tickets are available starting today at noon; participants will be sent an email with a passcode to log into the event 24 hours in advance. For tickets, visit detroitnews.com/holidaydish.

New 'Starry Lights' at Ford House

Enjoy immersive displays including holiday lights, animation and even home videos of the Ford family as part of the new “Starry Lights,” now at the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores through Jan. 9. The outdoor evening holiday light walk takes place along the pathways through the historic estate; afterwards participants can warm up with beverages or holiday treats or dine at the new restaurant, The Continental, part of a new 40,000-square-foot Visitor Center. “We wanted to provide a special holiday experience that was both cutting edge and nostalgic,” says President and CEO Mark Heppner in a press release. “Starry Lights is a safe, outdoor light experience designed to celebrate the holidays with exploration, beauty and awe.” Visit fordhouse.org for tickets and more information.

'Understanding Scale' event at MDC

Ever wonder why something doesn’t look quite right in a space? Or maybe your space seems like it is missing something? Join Diane Hancock from Diane Hancock Designs at the Michigan Design Center at 10 a.m. Dec. 14 and learn how to determine the correct scale for art and furnishings in any project. The designer will walk you through and analyze the proper scale for furnishings in your home plus share a few techniques to capture the scale of the room. Event is complimentary, but space is limited. Reserve a place by contacting Emily McDonald at emcdonald@michigandesign.com or calling (248) 649-4772. Visit michigandesign.com.

Tile with style

Ann Arbor’s Motawi Tileworks recently added Olive Hill, a 6-by-6 inch relief tile available in Emerald and Moonstone, to their Frank Lloyd Wright collection. Available as both an art piece and an installation element, it can be purchased online or at their Ann Arbor gallery. Founded in 1992, Motawi Tileworks makes handcrafted tile as art piece and for residential and commercial installations. “Over the years, we’ve built an extensive line of tiles that reimagine Frank Lloyd Wright’s works — both the iconic and the lesser-known,” said Nawal Motawi, owner and artistic director of The Tileworks. “I love working with Wright’s textile block patterns, and Olive Hill was an opportunity to bring new life to a design that was not fully realized in its time.” Visit motawi.com.

Pinckney artist makes stylish shelters for feathered friends

The pandemic brought an increase in birdwatching as a hobby. House those newly made feathered friends in a stylish shelter made by Mark Wagner of MWW Handcrafted Design, based in Pinckney. Inspired by Michigan barns, natural elements and vintage architecture and artifacts, Wagner’s birdhouses and feeders bring nature and design – two of his favorite things – together. “The juxtaposition of rugged, aged barn wood within a sleek modern form adds a distinctive statement to the landscape,” he explains, describing his work as “functional art, serving nature.” Nine color choices include black and white as well as orange, avocado, teal, red, grey, coral and yellow. Find them at Found in Ann Arbor, Leon & Lulu in Clawson, Brick and Mortar in Ypsilanti and Katydid in Petoskey as well as through Wagner’s Etsy site (mwwHandcraftedDesign.etsy.com) and WestElm.com.

Handmade items in St. Clair Shores

Open since May, the Junk Drawer Mercantile seeks to “support other local makers so they can do things they’re passionate about,” says owner Alysa Eckert. She stocks works from more than 50 different craftspeople, with goods that range from home decor and gifts to apparel, she says (she makes the signs and gnomes found throughout the shop). She also hosts workshops and events; check out their Facebook page or visit the store at 29905 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores; 586-350-0008.