Welcome Mat: Boston-Edison hosts virtual holiday tour through Dec. 31

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Boston-Edison hosts virtual holiday tour

The Historic Boston-Edison Association (HBEA) presents its 47th Holiday Home Tour, which will be held virtually beginning Sunday through Dec. 31. This popular historic neighborhood home tour returns for its second year in a digital video-on-demand (VOD) format. The 2021 home tour special was shot in high-definition by esteemed Detroit filmmaker Desmond Love on location in Boston-Edison and is 30 minutes long. With a $20 viewing pass, it will be available to view unlimited times. The narrated tour features five historically significant properties decorated for the holidays. Viewers can see the distinctive architectural details of the early 1900s and virtually meet the current owners through on-screen interviews. The featured homes have not been on the tour before. For information, go to historicbostonedison.org.

H for Happy collection offers whimsical pieces

Bed Bath & Beyond introduces H for Happy, a new collection of holiday-inspired and seasonal celebratory goods that help turn everyday moments into lifelong memories. Selections include a variety of modern, brightly hued decor, kitchen and bath accessories and home accents that add a little sparkle to your celebrations. Each collection will be refreshed seasonally. “H for Happy brings a whimsical and exciting energy to the holidays with pieces that can effortlessly transform any space into a celebratory space,” said Neil Lick, SVP of Owned Brands at Bed Bath & Beyond. “For anyone who wants to create a festive environment, H for Happy is an uplifting and inspiring solution for year-round memory-making.” Go to bedbathandbeyond.com.

Local tile artist hosts holiday show

Stop by the Annual Holiday Studio Show of local tile artist Laurie Eisenhardt at 413 S. Pleasant St., Royal Oak, behind the pink house. The hours are 10 a.m. -5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, and from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 18 when Joe's Jams and Lazy Gal's woolen wonders will join the show. There is ample street and church lot parking with a short walk to the backyard studio. Just a few blocks away, Marcia Hovland's studio gallery at 415 E. Fourth street also welcomes you. “With many other unique shopping and dining opportunities in the downtown you can really make a fun day of it, finding unique handmade presents and maybe something special for yourself!” said Eisenhardt in a press release. For information, go to laurieeisenhardt.com.

ShopCadeaux has pop-up West Bloomfield location

Known for specially packaged gift collections, ShopCadeaux has brought its online storefront to life in West Bloomfield, just in time for the holiday season. Products include individual gift items as well as curated selections. Visitors to the pop-up shop can enjoy special discounts through Christmas and work directly with a representative to create personalized collections, from the container to the contents. Categories include cashmere throws, candles, confections, tech video conferencing packages, gratitude boards, cutting boards, children’s toys, wine, home and garden items, apparel and more. The location is 3160 Haggerty Road, Ste. C/D. The hours are 10 a.m. -7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through the end of the year. Go to shopcadeaux.com.

Home projects tough on couples, survey says

When home updates involve more than one decision maker, relationships can become strained with disagreements about budget, style and timelines. HomeAdvisor surveyed nearly 1,000 homeowners who have taken on a home improvement project with their partner to learn what the experience was like and who called the shots. Here are the survey highlights:

7 in 10 surveyed couples say undertaking a home improvement project was an important relationship test.

The biggest challenges to taking on a project with a partner were staying on budget, having different tastes in styles and agreeing on a shared vision.

71% say they compromised on almost everything during the project.

65% of women say they are the primary decision maker vs. 63% of men.

The most common home improvement projects to work on with a partner were the bedroom, the kitchen and the living room.

For information, go to homeadvisor.com/r/couples-home-improvement-projects-survey/.