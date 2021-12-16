Smart Solutions: Have these items on hand to make holiday entertaining a snap

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

With the holiday season upon us, it helps to have entertaining essentials on hand for special occasions, whether you plan to celebrate with members of your household or host others as well.

As supply chain issues continue, last-minute trips to pick up those missing items on your list might not suffice. For instance, a local store employee recently confirmed that my ongoing search for tablecloths reflects one of the many shortages. Now I know why I’ve had a hard time finding both disposable and reusable styles. Even online selections are scarce when you have a specific color, size and shape in mind. What is available can be disappointing when it finally arrives.