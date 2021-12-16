Trash or Treasure: Spanish pottery rarely comes to market

By Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

“The artist used a lot of early 17th- and 18th-century motifs,” DuMouchelles appraiser Catherine Page told Jeanne and John Matheus as she examined the multi-piece collection of pottery that the couple brought to the landmark auction house recently for an appraisal.

The colorful 14-piece set (which includes six larger pieces and six small plates as well as two small oval plates) is the work of M. Ramos Rejano, whose primary name is Fábrica de Azulajos Manuel Ramos Rajano, according to the background on the site of the British Museum (britishmuseum.org), who owns works by the Spanish artist. The company, it says, was mostly known as a tile manufacturer and existed in Seville from 1895-1965.