Welcome Mat: Last minute gifts? Think Merry & Bright in Berkley

By Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Last minute gifts? Think Merry & Bright in Berkley

There’s still time to do a little last-minute shopping and pick up unexpected gifts at Downtown Berkley's final Merry & Bright Shopping Night, scheduled for Dec. 23. Part of its Thursday evening event planned throughout December, it includes shopping for late-night deals from participating businesses, live music, gift wrapping for charity and surprise gifts from downtown Berkley’s Merry Elves. Shop from a variety of area stores including Artsy Umbrella, a creative collective, Catching Fireflies, Pinspiration Berkley, and Vitrine, with holiday home decor, from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit downtownberkley.com/merrimonth.

Ralph Lauren debuts at MDC’s Theodore Alexander

Theodore Alexander at the Michigan Design Center is excited to announce that more than 30 beautiful Ralph Lauren Home items, including this Desert Modern Bed, have arrived in Suite 30. The Desert Modern Bed is not only Ralph Lauren Home’s best-selling bed, but it’s also a study in luxurious minimalism. The modern slab headboard and footboard are upholstered to create neat, sumptuous lines. See it, along with more timeless furnishings from Ralph Lauren Home, in Theodore Alexander’s newly re-merchandised showroom. Call 248) 792-(7272 for more information, or visit showroom manager Law Stallsmith for a personal one-on-one tour.

Motawi welcomes 2022

Brighten your desk or wall (or that of a pottery-loving friend) with the new 2022 calendar from Motawi Tileworks, an almost 30-year-old company founded by Nawal Motawi in her Ann Arbor garage. Published by Pomegranate, it features full-color images of the company’s distinctive art tile, many which have an art nouveau, arts and crafts or mid-century modern theme. The calendar comes in two sizes, a $14.99 wall calendar or a $7.99 mini calendar. Purchase it at the gallery (170 Enterprise Drive in Ann Arbor) or through their website, motawi.com.

'Antiques Roadshow' returns

Mark your post-holiday calendar for exciting all-new treasures and the return of "Antiques Roadshow." The hit PBS series is back on the road with an exciting season that premieres Monday, Jan. 3. Filmed last August throughout the East Coast, the 19-time Emmy Award nominated series serves up a classic car, a 1926 illustration that once graced the cover of the Saturday Evening Post, an unsigned Tiffany light rescued after years in a chicken coop, and more during the 25-episode season. “We’ve got a season full of the quintessential Roadshow moments that we all miss and crave,” says executive producer Marsha Bemko in a press release. Visit pbs.org/antiques.

Vitrine opens second location in Plymouth

Vitrine , a woman-owned business that was Berkley’s Business of the Year, is opening its second location Friday with the same high-quality goods that distinguished its first boutique. Known as Vitrine on Main, the downtown Plymouth store will feature home goods, spa items, handmade items, stylish fashion and beautiful jewelry from around the world. You’ll find Fair Trade products, with a portion of shop profits every month supporting a variety of local and national charities. The store plans to hold events supporting local nonprofits, startups and charities on the deck in warmer weather. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 12-4 p.m. Sunday in December and January with plans for a grand opening event in February during the Plymouth Ice Fest. December shoppers will receive a free silver Vitrine tote bag with every purchase while supplies last. Visit shopatvitrine.com.