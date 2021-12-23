Silver and gold for a new season

Karen Dybis

Special to The Detroit News

Few things are as classic or inviting as a home flush with holiday decor — but what should you do when the celebrations are over and you need a new look for the New Year? That’s when you transition away from red and green and into silver and gold.

Changing a room from a holiday theme to one that can take you through springtime is simpler than most homeowners may think, Metro Detroit interior decorators said. Edit, reimagine and add a few golden or silver touches, and these metals provide that all-important shimmer and shine.