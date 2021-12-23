Smart Solutions: Make your furniture do double duty

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

At this fast and furious time of year, it helps to have furniture and accents that can adapt to different situations. Flexible configurations let you shift gears from quiet time to holiday entertaining.

These adjustable arrangements are easy to create with pieces that can perform more than one function. For instance, a daybed or a chaise lounge provides the perfect place for one person to relax and recline. That same perch can serve as a bench for people to sit with some C-tables — named for their shape — to hold food and drinks.