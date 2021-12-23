Welcome Mat: TechTown Marketplace offers new online business directory

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Robin Wilson has new hypoallergenic textile brand

On Jan. 2, Macy’s will launch the Clean Design Home x Martex collection in stores, making history as Robin Wilson, author, designer and creative director for the brand Robin Wilson Home represents the first global, licensed hypoallergenic textile brand founded by a Black American female. Featuring an assortment of textiles focused on keeping asthma and allergy triggers — like dust mites, pet dander, pollen — under control, the line includes pillows, sheet sets, comforters, robes, towels and allergen-barrier utility options for mattress and pillow protection. The minimalist palette includes white, gray, light blue, ivory and blush. After the launch, WestPoint Home plans to distribute the collection through its website, as well as select department and specialty stores, starting in the spring. Pricing goes from $15 to $275. Online preview starts Sunday. For information, go to cleandesignhome.com.

Bundled can send gifts for all occasions

For curated product selections, Bundled, a women-owned small business based in Commerce Township, partners with 50 other small business owners and vendors across the state to send gifts for any occasion. The company also hires individuals with disabilities from Services to Enhance Potential (STEP) who are an essential part of its warehouse operations. In addition to pre-made gift bundles, customers can build their own bundle with a la carte items that fit their needs and budget. Go to bundledmi.com.

Prevent kitchen fires

The kitchen is the heart of the home, especially during the holiday season, which is why it's important to know what you can do to prevent a fire. The Home Depot offers simple safety tips for entertaining:

► Clean your oven, toaster oven, stovetop, and other appliances, removing crumbs or leftover grease.

► Keep a kitchen fire extinguisher behind you while cooking so you don't have to reach over flames if you need it.

► Keep flammable items clear of the cooking area including potholders, oven mitts, wooden utensils and towels. Avoid wearing long sleeves or loose clothing that could catch fire.

► Make sure smoke detectors are installed on every level of your home. An alarm like the Kidde 10-Year Worry-Free Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Combination Detector with Voice Alarm alerts to invisible fire particles as well as poisonous carbon monoxide gas, even during power outages. The voice warning function will verbally announce “fire” or “warning carbon monoxide” when either is detected.

► Make sure that you have ample outlets to plug in appliances. Overloading wall outlets or power strips may cause an electrical fire, so carefully plan when you will use each one.

Go to homedepot.com

TechTown Marketplace new online business directory

TechTown Detroit makes shopping local easy with its new online business directory, TechTown Marketplace. Whether searching for a belated holiday gift or a bakery, you can find TechTown-supported businesses throughout Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park with a search by neighborhood or categories including books, technology, pet care, home goods and more. “When you buy local, you accelerate a more inclusive, equitable economy in Detroit and southeast Michigan, and it’s a way to really feel good about your purchase,” said Ned Staebler, president and CEO of TechTown Detroit in a press release. “Now when people ask us where to shop for gifts that support Detroit-based small businesses, we can direct them to the Marketplace to find both familiar names and hidden gems.” Go to marketplace.techtowndetroit.org.

Vacasa report: top places to buy a winter home

Vacation rental company Vacasa just released a report on the top places to buy a winter vacation home in the U.S. Those looking to use the home themselves and as a short-term rental may want to know that ski cabins are one of the most sought-out types of inventory and often serve as popular year-round vacation rentals due to their proximity to lakes. So, in the spirit of the season, Vacasa rounded up the best places to buy a winter vacation home based on estimated cap rate or, more simply, return on your investment. Coming in first is Newry, Maine, followed by Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and Poconos, Pennsylvania. For the full report, go to vacasa.com/top-markets/2021-best-places-to-buy-winter-vacation-home.