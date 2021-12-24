Design Recipes: Dressing the bed

Cathy Hobbs

Tribune News Service

Beds are meant to be comfortable and enhancing. Gone are the days in which beds are just for function — these days “dressing the bed” is for some an art form, involving an array of pillows, lots of layers and texture.

Create a mood

How do you want your bedroom space to make you fel? Do you want the space to feel warm and cozy or cool and tranquil? Whatever you choose, you are going to want to make the right selections, that will help set the right balance. Warm colors will help to make a space feel cozy, while cool colors, will create a feeling that is more tranquil and calm.