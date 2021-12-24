Trash or Treasure? Strong showing at recent auction

By Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

“Very strong,” is how DuMouchelles’ auctioneer and general manager Bob DuMouchelle summed up the results of last weekend’s two-day sale.

“I thought overall it went very well,” he added, explaining there were a number of item inquiries ahead of time and a high number of registrations prior to the sale, including buyers from multiple countries. Another indication that it was well received: It took longer for the auctioneers to get through the catalog because there were so many bids on each item, he said.