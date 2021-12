Cathy Hobbs

Tribune News Service

When it comes to closets, organization is often top of mind. But where do you start?

There is the mindset that everything should have a place. Have tiny items that you fear may get lost? Place them in decorative boxes as opposed to loosely on shelves. Have items that won’t work well on hangers? Create slots to allow them to be neatly folded. Here are some top tips to create a functional and inviting closet.