Smart Solutions: Seeing design potential through someone else's eyes

Jeanine Matlow

Special to the Detroit News

Sometimes it takes a fresh perspective to reimagine the original purpose of a personal object. That has been my observation lately as I continue to pass along some decorative items to others who have their own ideas in mind.

A recent shopping excursion with a friend I met to attend a local event led us both to comment on a glass cloche. When she mentioned she had been thinking of getting one, I said I had one I was considering giving away.