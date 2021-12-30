Smart Solutions: Seeing design potential through someone else's eyes
Jeanine Matlow
Special to the Detroit News
Sometimes it takes a fresh perspective to reimagine the original purpose of a personal object. That has been my observation lately as I continue to pass along some decorative items to others who have their own ideas in mind.
A recent shopping excursion with a friend I met to attend a local event led us both to comment on a glass cloche. When she mentioned she had been thinking of getting one, I said I had one I was considering giving away.