Welcome Mat: Houzz 2022 home predictions

By Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Fabulous in the Fisher

It’s hard to imagine a better location for a shop that specializes in distinctive design than the iconic Fisher Building. Faruma Paul Williams, originally from Richmond, Virginia, opened Detroit Antiques, Art and Design last January (near the always-wonderful Peacock Room) but closed quickly due to the pandemic, reopening in July in a 1,300-square-foot space that once housed a jewelry store. Partial to the decorative arts from all eras, he says, Williams specializes in Arts and Crafts-era pieces, 1970s and 1980s art furniture, and “anything you don’t have a use for but looks good,” he says, adding, “I always look for the odd thing when I go out shopping.” Check out his latest finds from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or by appointment. Call 313-539-5538.

Houzz 2022 home predictions

With a community of more than 65 million homeowners and home design enthusiasts and more than 2.7 million active home remodeling and design professionals, Houzz has unique insights into how people are designing and remodeling their homes. The company recently released its home design predictions for 2022, which included kitchen, bath and outdoor design as well as advances in universal design and sustainability Among their predictions are the rise of multiple window banks, a casual collected look that includes softer and lighter wood tones, new uses for classic subway tile, advances in cabinetry storage, multiple shower heads and sprays, stylish designs for aging in place, heated bathroom floors, an increase in sustainable building practices, stylish outdoor living rooms that look like indoor rooms, and in response, a rise in outdoor privacy to help homeowners enjoy those spaces. Visit houzz.com.

Tune in to see the 'Ugliest House in America'

HGTV may be famous for showcasing beautifully renovated homes, but things are about to get ugly when the network premieres its new five-part event series, "Ugliest House in America," on Jan. 3. Hosted by Retta, a home design enthusiast, as well as a comedian and actress known for her roles in "Parks and Recreation" and "Good Girls," the new series will feature tours of 12 properties nominated by homeowners who believe their design-challenged home is one of the worst in the country. During the series, Retta will share reviews of each unsightly home and comment on failed flips, gaudy designs and heinous hodge-podge horrors, according to a press release. Based on its ugly appearance, poor functionality and surprising design choices, one house will be deemed the “ugliest house in America” by HGTV and the network will award its homeowners a showstopping $150,000 renovation completed by Alison Victoria, one of its top stars. Visit hgtv.com

Cat comfort, cat style

With a goal of replacing the ugly and wasteful cat furniture on the market with something both sustainable and chic, Los Angeles-based design collective Work in Progress recently introduced their new Cat Couch. A collaboration with fellow Angelenos Block Shop Textiles, the Cat Couch comes in nontoxic prints made by small batches in India and “is the perfect miniature-sized piece of furniture your cat didn't know they needed,” according to a press release. Designed in LA and manufactured in Arizona, each couch is hand-crafted from fine Baltic Birch plywood and features sleek curved edges that will provide a comfortable spot for favorite furry friends as well as a recyclable and replaceable scratch pad. Visit https://w-i-p.la/

Sample Sale at MDC

New year, new look! C.A.I. Designs in Suite 82 at the Michigan Design Center, usually a trade showroom only, opens their doors to the public from Jan. 17 through February to make room for new products during their annual floor sample sale. Save up to 70 percent on fine designer furniture, lighting, artwork and accessories while supplies last. Visit michigandesign.com.