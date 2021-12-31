The Inside Outside Guys: January home show means it's time to look ahead to spring

Ken Calverley and Chuck Breidenstein

Special to The Detroit News

How will you invest in your home this coming year? So many people don’t even want to think about it until we get into the spring and summer months, but if the past three years have taught us anything, it’s to plan early.

The Guys have been telling anyone who will listen that the building industry is not about to take a pause, catch its breath and slow down.

Indeed, according to Michael Stoskopf, CEO of the Home Builders Association of SE Michigan, “the fervor for doing home renovations has not lessened.”

So Stoskopf and his people have done us all a favor by presenting the Novi Home Show Jan. 21-23 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

The show is a family affair inside a beautiful facility where, according to Stoskopf, the weather is always “68 and sunny”.

For homeowners it is a chance to see, touch and feel a lot of the things the Guys talk about every weekend, from solar panels to outdoor living amenities to plumbing fixtures and beyond.

Artists can be found at the show creating one-of-a-kind pieces while you stroll past.

The show offers an opportunity to engage professional contractors in a relaxed atmosphere where you can get your questions answered without the anxiety of feeling as though you need to make a purchase decision.

For those with a specific project in mind, many of the contractors offer Home Show Specials where they will lock in pricing for a specified time period. In a market where we have seen cost increases of up to 40% in six months, this can be a huge benefit.

Consider it a chance to explore and educate where you might hear terms like “cloffice.” One of the most popular in-house modifications over the past couple years has been the home office, but since not every home has an extra room available, the industry has come up with ways to do closet conversions for your office.

According to a Zillow Survey, such modifications might be completed for as little as $1,400. Strategic improvements, professionally done, can lend long term value to the home while potentially enhancing health and safety concerns.

Specialists in Universal Design at the show can help you modify a 40-year-old space to allow the home to adapt to the changing needs and abilities of the owners.

Many exhibitors are full-service remodeling companies. An hour spent engaging the professionals from such firms can be worth tens of thousands of dollars in design and build-out savings on a project.

Think of it, hundreds of opportunities to pick the brains of professionals for free consultations!

And if all you really want to do is pick up some great tips and tricks, consider taking a seat at the Inspiration Stage where you might engage Katie Devries, founder of Katie and Co., and discover how she uses affordable, handmade pieces to decorate from the heart.

KSI Kitchen Senior Designer Janine Yancy will offer real life tips and suggestions on how to maximize space in your kitchen with smart organization and great design.

Or you might join chef Jason Morse, executive chef with Ace Hardware, as he talks about all things grill related. And there will be opportunities to win prizes, including a Weber Genesis II 400 grill.

The Novi Home Show would not be complete without the Guys being there. We will broadcast from our Contractors Pavilion Saturday and Sunday and will also spend some time on the Inspiration Stage sharing some advice on how to hire the professionals at the show.

The Guys have not missed one of these shows for over a decade. It’s a chance to break out of the winter doldrums and get excited about spring and summer.

So do it now, put it on your calendar to come out and share a great time in a great venue. Stoskopf and his team have thought of everything from hand sanitizing stations to wider, more comfortable aisles, to on site food and beverage and more.

You might even get a great deal on tickets if you go to Novihomeshow.com.

For housing advice and more, listen to the Inside Outside Guys every Saturday and Sunday on News/Talk 760, WJR-AM, from 10 a.m. to noon or contact us at insideoutsideguys.com.