Detroit native Nicole Gibbons’ curated paint company streamlines design for customers

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Some creatives who are native Detroiters stretch their success and receive widespread recognition for their clever endeavors. Born in Detroit and raised in Southfield, Nicole Gibbons, interior designer and founder/CEO of Clare, an online paint company definitely fits that description.

After earning a degree in communication studies from Northwestern University, Gibbons worked in fashion retail PR for years. The self-taught entrepreneur who grew up with a mother who worked in the design business would eventually follow in her footsteps.