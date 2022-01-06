The Plumber: Do some homework before starting bathroom remodel
Ed Del Grande
Tribune News Service
Dear Ed: We have two full bathrooms and want to convert both tub and shower units to walk-in shower stalls. But some friends have mentioned that removing the bathtubs could possibly list the bathrooms as half baths? Your input is welcome.
— Arnold, Iowa
Dear Arnold: I get this question often and tell homeowners to contact a local real estate agent to address this question before removing any bathtubs.