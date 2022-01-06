Smart Solutions: Welcoming 2022, the Year of the Water Tiger

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

It’s hard to believe another year has gone by since Dennis Fairchild, a Royal Oak-based feng shui expert and author of “Healing Homes,” suggested incorporating simple decor tips to bring positive harmonious energy into your home during these stressful and socially isolated times. Here we go again with another round of the pandemic. As we continue to spend more time inside, he provides some new recommendations for your interiors.