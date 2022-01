Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Born in 1885, John Lesinski was elected to the U.S. Congress and served as a congressman from Dearborn under presidents Roosevelt and Truman, his son Ed Lesinski recently explained to appraiser Brian Thomczek. Lesinski was one of the curious hoping to learn more about their heirlooms who gathered at the Michigan Design Center for a recent Trash or Treasure appraisal session.